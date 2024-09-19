WCS Across the Board – September 16, 2024



September 17, 2024 – The WCS School Board welcomed new members and elected a new Board Chair, District Four Representative Josh Brown, at its September 16 meeting. District Two Representative Dan Cash was elected Board Vice Chair.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked those who spoke in public comment. Golden also spoke about the work session and safety and security in schools.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Public School Security Grant – $612,378 General Purpose School Fund United Way Grant – $125,000 General Purpose School Fund Transition Grant – $212,339

Approved the 2025-26 Budget Preparation Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the Collaborative Conferencing Team (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Board Parameters for 2025-26 School Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Calendar Committee (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Textbook Adoption Committee (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Elected School Board Chair for 2024-25

Elected School Board Vice-Chair for 2024-25

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: August 19, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes Town of Nolensville Sunset Road Right-of Way Request Brentwood Middle School Gym Lobby Monitor Request College Grove Elementary Concrete Sidewalk to School Garden Fairview Elementary Student Garden for Math and Science Learning Opportunities Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be watched on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

