Marco’s Pizza Unveils Its New Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza

Sept. 17, 2024 – Marco’s Pizza, one of the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brands, announces the launch of its new Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza. The limited-time menu item features three types of pepperoni – America’s favorite pizza topping – offering a pepperoni pizza experience like no other just in time for National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Sept. 20. Starting at $11.99*, pepperoni fanatics can experience the delicious, bold flavor of this one-of-a-kind pizza at participating Marco’s locations.

Building off Marco’s hallmark Pepperoni Magnifico® pizza, the Triple Pepperoni Magnifico features the addition of an all-new delectably bold shredded pepperoni – along with Marco’s signature crispy, cupped Old World Pepperoni® and classic pepperoni, making Marco’s the only national pizza brand to combine these three ingredients for a flavor-packed pizza.

This mouthwatering pepperoni trio sits atop a bed of Marco’s dough made in-store daily, original sauce, and three fresh signature cheeses. Marco’s Triple Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza is then finished the Magnifico way with a garlic-sauced crust and Romesan sprinkle all over to craft a premium pizza experience for pepperoni fans.

For more information about this offer and Marco’s Pizza, and to find your nearest location, please visit www.marcos.com or download our mobile app available on the App Store or Google Play.

Source: PRNewswire

