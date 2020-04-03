Since you can’t watch a show on Broadway in-person- watch it on YouTube for free this weekend.

Beginning today (Friday, April 3), you can catch a show from Andrew Lloyd Webber. It’s titled “The Show Must Go On” where viewers can see “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” the 2000 adaptation with Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins.

The show will only be available for 48 hours.

Each Friday, a new show will be released. On April 10, “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be available on YouTube with Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles.

Webber will also give a behind the scenes look at the shows and be making announcements each week on the next musical to be featured.

Watch the shows here.