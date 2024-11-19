Warner Park’s Winter Solstice Celebration Returns Dec. 20

Celebrate the beginning of winter and the longest night of the year during the “Winter Solstice Celebration” hosted by Warner Park Nature Center on December 20th from 4pm to 7pm.

The event features wreath making, a luminary trail through the forest, campfires, s’mores, astronomy, music, and much more! The event will be led by nature center staff and volunteers.

This is a very popular family event and registration is required. Registration opens December 3rd.

Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 615-862-8555. The Warner Park Nature Center is located at 7311 TN-100, Nashville, TN, 37221.

Learn more about the event here.

