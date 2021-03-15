Virtual Ramen Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Ramen lovers in Nashville can now order “Southern comfort ramen” with the launch of NASHi Noodles, a new virtual restaurant operating out of the kitchen of Deacon’s New South. Developed by Deacon’s Executive Chef Chris Calder, NASHi Noodles offers a pared down menu that pays homage to traditional Japanese fare with a distinctly Southern twist.

“We felt there was an underserved market in Nashville for high-quality ramen available through the convenience of take-out or delivery,” said Calder. “We were able to create a unique ramen offering complete with the Southern flavors that fans of Deacon’s expect.”

Calder, who was recognized as one of Nashville’s top three chefs in Nashville Scene’s 2020 Best of Nashville Awards, oversaw the creation of the menu which features ramen bowls with a choice of Nashville Hot Chicken, Smoked Pork Shank or Short Rib with house-made broth and a variety of customizable add-ons. Hand-made gyoza (Japanese) dumplings and beverages including house-made Hot Green Tea and Iced Green Tea with Mint are also available.

NASHi Noodles opened on Wednesday, March 3, and is only available for pick-up at Deacon’s New South or through delivery (DoorDash and UberEats). NASHi Noodles items are not available on the Deacon’s New South. For more information, to view the entire menu and order online, visit www.nashinoodles.com or follow on social media at facebook.com/nashinoodles and Instagram.com/nashinoodles.

This is the second virtual kitchen opened in the past two weeks by A. Marshall Hospitality. The hospitality company also recently launched Burger Dandy, a classic burger, fries and shakes concept, out of its Americana Taphouse restaurant in Franklin. A third virtual concept is under development at Scout’s Pub in Franklin.

“COVID-19 created a revolution in the restaurant industry with increased demand for the comfort, convenience and safety of pick-up or delivery options,” said Andy Marshall, CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality. “We don’t see this going away even when things get back to normal as consumers have grown accustomed to this type of service. We are fortunate to have talented folks like Chris who can create new concepts like NASHi Noodles that provide great new options for consumers while also allowing us to maximize our existing facilities and staff.”

ABOUT A. MARSHALL HOSPITALITY – A. Marshall Hospitality is a Franklin-based company with 9 family-owned restaurants and hospitality businesses in Middle and East Tennessee. Its family of restaurants include Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, in addition to the new Burger Dandy and NASHi Noodles concepts, Puckett’s Trolley and Puckett’s Catering and Events. In 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, A. Marshall Hospitality was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies. The company was also the winner of Nashville Business Journal’s 2015 and 2018 Best In Business Award. For more information, visit amarshallhospitality.com.