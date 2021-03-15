The Williamson County Vaccine Information Line hours are changing starting on today, Monday, March 15th to 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

The phone line can assist with signing up for the County Vaccine Availability Alert System, signing up on the state vaccine registration portal, and with appointment scheduling/cancelations.

For more information, visit www.williamsonready.org or follow us on social media @WCTNEMA.