The Williamson County Vaccine Information Line hours are changing starting on today, Monday, March 15th to 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
The phone line can assist with signing up for the County Vaccine Availability Alert System, signing up on the state vaccine registration portal, and with appointment scheduling/cancelations.
For more information, visit www.williamsonready.org or follow us on social media @WCTNEMA.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more