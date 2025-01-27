Vandy Bowling Wins Prairie View A&M Invitational

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Commodores were victorious on the International Training and Research Center lanes Sunday afternoon as they swept Jacksonville State 4-0 to win the Prairie View A&M Invitational.

“This event is extremely difficult to win,” head coach John Williamson said. “Top 10 teams in the country play a round robin for seeding and then two bracket matches. We had moments this weekend where everyone carried this team to the goal. I thought Sydney and Issy [Isabel] were exceptional this weekend when everyone played pretty well.”

No. 1 Vanderbilt used a lineup of graduate student Isabel Allen, junior Alyssa Ballard, freshman Saphyre Nofuente, senior Kailee Channell and freshman Sydney Bohn to win its traditional match with Prairie View A&M, 1,038-889.

Vandy moved on to play No. 8 Sam Houston State in a best-of-seven Baker match in bracket play. The squads traded wins in the first two games, but the Commodores responded with three wins of their own to close out the match and advance to the championship round.

The Dores made quick work of No. 2 Jacksonville State and swept the Gamecocks 4-0 to secure the program’s 51st tournament championship.

Graduate student Isabel Allen was honored as the event’s individual champion. On Saturday, she bowled games of 235, 268, 236, 267 and 233 to win the title.

Vandy will take two weeks off before heading to Lockport, Illinois, for the Storm Flyer Classic Feb. 7-9.

Source: Vanderbilt

