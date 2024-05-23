Vandy Bowling Adds Two-time NCAA Team Champion Isabel Allen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Isabel Allen, a three-time member of national championship teams, has been accepted into Vanderbilt’s graduate program and will use her final season of NCAA eligibility on the Commodore bowling team.

The Tamworth, England, native was a starter for the 2022 McKendree NCAA and 2023 Intercollegiate Team champions and the recent 2024 Jacksonville State NCAA champions. She received her undergraduate degree in integrated studies from Jacksonville State in May.

Allen is a three-time All-American, earning honorable mention honors as a freshman and second-team status as a junior and senior. She was the 2020-21 NTCA Rookie of the Year and has ranked in the top 10 in NCAA scoring the past two years, coming in third at the Intercollegiate Singles Championship in 2021.

She is a member of the English National Team and is a five-time European Youth Championship gold medalist.

“Issy is as serious about her graduate degree as she is about bowling professionally,” said Vanderbilt head coach John Williamson. “She is excited about our medicine, health and society graduate program and the opportunity to compete as a Commodore. She is an elite collegiate bowler, and we are very pleased to welcome her to our campus.”

Source: Vanderbilt

