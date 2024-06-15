Vols Beat Noles with Dramatic Ninth-Inning Rally in CWS Opener



June 14, 2024 – Dylan Dreiling’s walk-off single capped a furious rally in the bottom of the ninth, alongside a legendary performance from Christian Moore, propelling the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to a thrilling 12-11 victory over No. 6 Florida State in their Men’s College World Series opener on Friday night at Charles Schwab Field.

Moore made history by becoming just the second player to hit for the cycle in a College World Series game, a feat not accomplished since Minnesota’s Jerry Kindall in 1956.

This win marked UT’s first in a CWS opener since 1995 and their first walk-off victory of the season. It was also the first time the Vols have won a game this season after trailing entering the ninth inning (previously 0-9).

UP NEXT: After a day off tomorrow, Tennessee will face No. 3/6 North Carolina in Sunday night’s winner’s bracket game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Tar Heels also clinched their spot with a walk-off victory on Friday, defeating Virginia 3-2 in the afternoon game.

Source: UT Sports

