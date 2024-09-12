Upcoming Fundraisers to Support the Franklin Band

Fans of music have two upcoming opportunities to support the Franklin High School Band.

The Franklin marching band is selling car raffle tickets for $100 each. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The raffle will be held at the band’s annual community performance on Tuesday, November 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Franklin High. The winner will have their choice of a 2024 Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner or Crown, or they can use the credit toward another Toyota vehicle from Beaman Toyota. Participants must be at least 18 years old to purchase tickets, and it is not necessary to be present to win. Tickets may be purchased online.

Franklin High School will also offer parking opportunities to people attending this year’s Pilgrimage Festival September 28-29. For $40 per day, attendees can park at the school and make the half mile walk to Harlinsdale Farm using the path that is both paved and lighted. Parking can be paid for in advance online. Same-day ticket purchases will also be available until they are sold out.

Proceeds from both fundraisers will support the Franklin Band and be used for instrument repair and purchase, travel expenses, clinics and more.

Source: WCS

