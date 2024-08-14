Two WCS Students Ace the ACT

August 13, 2024 – Two more WCS high school students have aced the ACT.

Brentwood High’s Jay Sung earned a perfect composite score on the June exam.

“Jay Sung is an enthusiastic and curious student who has many talents,” said BHS Principal Dr. Kevin Keidel. “Not only is he a strong math and science student, but he is musically talented on the clarinet. Jay is interested in pursuing a computer science or aerospace engineering degree in college.”

Ravenwood High’s Prithvi Patil also earned a 36 composite score on the April exam.

“Prithvi was a tremendous student in Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science Principles and AP Computer Science A,” said RHS teacher Pete Mueller. “He writes efficient code that always gets the job done, and he does it with a smile.”

More School News

Source: WCS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email