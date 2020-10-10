Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee Expands in Arrington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 7, 2020)—Nashville, Tenn.-based convenience store brand Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee opened two integrated locations in Middle Tennessee this fall at 8064 Horton Highway in Arrington and 522 Waldron Road in La Vergne. Owned by Tri Star Energy, both locations debuted a new store design and extended menu offerings.

“Our new store design is a commitment to our guests as we continue to provide quality convenience with updated technology,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “Our new integrated stores will be the first Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee locations in Arrington and La Vergne, making them the first communities to experience our new look. We look forward to bringing our new design to additional markets in the near future.”

As part of the new design, the Twice Daily portion of the locations include expanded food service teams and enhanced technology at each location. White Bison Coffee features new menu items, including breakfast sandwiches such as Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Ciabatta, Ham, Egg & Swiss Avocado Pretzel and Avocado Bagel. The locations also include White Bison Coffee drive-thru windows, allowing guests the convenience of ordering great coffee without ever leaving their car.

Living out the company’s mission of “Building Lasting Relationships by Serving Our Community,” the Twice Day Thrive program donated trees to the Williamson County and La Vergne Parks and Recreation departments to be planted at Osburn Park Soccer Complex in Arrington and Lake Forest Park and Veteran’s Memorial Park in La Vergne.

Committed to reducing carbon emissions throughout Middle Tennessee, Twice Daily launched its Thrive program in 2018 as the first sustainability program of its kind in Tennessee. Specifically designed to help improve community support and the environment, Thrive locally plants trees every time someone fills up at a Twice Daily location.

In addition, White Bison Coffee provided a monetary donation to Safe Haven Family Shelter to assist with efforts to house and support families experiencing homelessness.

The Twice Daily/White Bison Coffee concept combines convenience and quality with Twice Daily’s convenience store and White Bison Coffee’s artisan coffee beverages and fresh, handcrafted café menu.

For more information and ongoing updates for Twice Daily, visit www.twicedaily.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For White Bison Coffee, visit www.whitebisoncoffee.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.