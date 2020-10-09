Two Powerhouses Collide in Late Season Battle

The Brentwood Academy Eagles hosted rival Montgomery Bell Academy Big Red in week 8. The Eagles entered play still going strong with an undefeated season as they beat Knoxville Catholic last Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-0.

MBA got the ball to start the game. They drove down and scored on their opening drive. They converted the PAT taking an early 7-0 lead. The rest of the first quarter was back and forth. Just before the quarter ended, BA scored to knot things up at 7.

In the second quarter, BA scored another touchdown to take a 14-7 lead. MBA would have a chance to tie things up before halftime, however, the Eagles defense would stand strong. The Eagles had the ball with just over a minute left before half-time and a chance to add to their lead. BA marched down the field and had an opportunity for a field goal with one second remaining, however, they missed and the halftime score was 14-7.

The Eagles were the first to strike in the second half with a touchdown late in the third quarter. BA seemed to force a turnover and have the ball with the chance to add to their lead to start the fourth quarter, but a penalty took away their turnover. MBA retained possession and the start of the fourth quarter, the Big Red had the ball in opponent’s territory.

MBA capitalized on the second chance drove in for a touchdown to make it one possession game in the fourth quarter.

BA tacked on a field goal to give them a 10 point lead at 24-14 with just over five minutes remaining in the game.

MBA drove the length of the field, but the Eagles’ defense stood tall and kept them off the scoreboard.

BA continues to impress as they beat MBA, handing the Big Red their second loss of the season. BA keeps their undefeated season alive and moves to 8-0.

Check out the live score board at: