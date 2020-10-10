Brentwood Library Fall Book Sale Underway

Fall is here, and that means it is time for another Friends of the Brentwood Library book sale.

The library’s storage rooms are overflowing with books, music, and movies in need of new homes. Members can shop one hour early on Saturday and Sunday, including, for

the first time, on half-price day. You can sign up to be a member at the sale.

Like the previous sale in July, this one will also feature enhanced COVID-19 safety precautions, including limiting the number of shoppers at one time, adjusting the layout to allow for social distancing, and sanitizing surfaces regularly throughout the sale.

The sale began on Thursday and continues through Sunday, October 11.

Saturday, October 10 – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Members only 9 to 10 a.m.)

Sunday, October 11 – 1 to 5:30 p.m. (HALF-PRICE DAY; Members only

12 to 1 p.m.)

Larger Than Usual Selection

The library has a surplus of donations this year brought on by the cancellation of their

spring sale. That means more for choices for shoppers from among over 15,000 items.

For this sale, they have a particularly large selection of DVDs, many of them unopened, and alsona sizable collection of classical music CDs.

New stock will be added during the sale.

Safety Measures

Due to the pandemic, only a limited number of shoppers will be admitted to the sale at a time, per CDC guidelines. In addition, sale tables will be organized to allow for social distancing.

Surfaces will be sanitized regularly during the sale, and there will be limited points of contact between shoppers and volunteers. Lastly, masks and temperature checks will be required of all book sale volunteers.

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.