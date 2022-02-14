Trial Begins Monday for Ashley Kroese, Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza in Car Crash

Today, Monday, February 14, a trial begins for Ashley Kroese, who is accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza while driving under the influence in 2020.

Officer Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2020 after being hit by Kroese’s vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 4:52 a.m.

Kroese’s vehicle collided with Officer Legieza’s patrol car, trapping him inside. Officer Legieza was heading south on Franklin Road to the Brentwood Service Center on General George Patton Drive at the time of the crash and was about to end his shift.

It was determined Kroese’s alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash, she now has six charges including vehicular homicide which a jury will decide if she is guilty.

Ahead of the trial, City of Brentwood, Mayor Rhea Little issued a statement, “In Brentwood, we remain heartbroken over the loss of our friend and dedicated servant, Officer Destin Legieza, on June 18, 2020. Though nothing will bring him back to us or soothe the pain in our hearts, we have faith in our judicial system that justice will be brought to this tragic situation.”

