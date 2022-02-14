OBITUARY: Ernest ‘Ernie’ Winfred Carson

Mr. Ernest “Ernie” Winfred Carson, age 75, husband of Carol Carson, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

Ernie was born on October 30, 1946, in Griffin, Georgia, and was the son of the late Winfred James Carson and the late Doris Moore Martin.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked in law enforcement for thirty years. He started as a police officer and worked thirty-three years as a Sheriff Deputy before retiring in February of 2002. He was a member of the Spring Hill Masonic Lodge #124 and a member of the Nam Knights Westside Chapter Motorcycle Club. He loved Harley Davidsons and Corvettes and owned many over the years. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Carson of Spring Hill, TN, children, Chad (Jodie) Carson of Wartrace, TN, Sharice (Jerry) Reeves of Florida, Sean Carson of Maryland, Emily (Louie) Sparco of Delaware, brother, David (Lisa) Crumbly of Georgia, sister, Linda Wheeler of Georgia, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.