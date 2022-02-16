Trial Update for Ashley Kroese, Accused of Killing Brentwood Police Officer in 2020

On Tuesday, the first day of testimony began for Ashley Kroese, accused of killing City of Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza in June 2020 while driving under the influence.

Tuesday brought opening arguments from both sides that only lasted thirty minutes. In addition, there were testimonies from those who first arrived on the scene with video evidence from the traffic camera of Kroese from the time she left the downtown Franklin area until the accident on Franklin Road.

Jury selection began on Monday and the jury was seated the same day.

Officer Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2020, after being hit by Kroese’s vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 4:52 a.m in front of Brentwood Market.

Kroese’s vehicle collided with Officer Legieza’s patrol car, trapping him inside. Officer Legieza was heading south on Franklin Road to the Brentwood Service Center on General George Patton Drive at the time of the crash and was about to end his shift. It was found that Kroese had a blood alcohol content of 0.166 percent.

Officer Legieza died at the scene, he was 30 years old. He is the first City of Brentwood Police Officer to die in the line of duty since the department began 50 years ago.

Kroese is facing charges that include vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a vehicle, driving on the right-hand side of the road.