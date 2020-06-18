bpd officer killed in crash on franklin rd
Photo: Twitter @BTNPD

The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) reports that Officer Destin Legieza, 30, was killed in a fatal crash early Thursday morning on Franklin Road.

This is the first officer the BPD has lost in the line of duty in the almost 50-year history of the department.

Officer Legieza’s police vehicle was traveling south on Franklin Road and was hit when a northbound traveling vehicle crossed the center line.

Officer Legieza had served BPD for five years and was assigned to the midnight shift. Officer Legieza comes from a long line of law officers and is married.

Police Captain Richard Hickey said Legieza was a “shining star on our police department” and very involved in the police department and community.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.


Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

