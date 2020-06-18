



The Brentwood Police Department (BPD) reports that Officer Destin Legieza, 30, was killed in a fatal crash early Thursday morning on Franklin Road.

This is the first officer the BPD has lost in the line of duty in the almost 50-year history of the department.

Officer Legieza’s police vehicle was traveling south on Franklin Road and was hit when a northbound traveling vehicle crossed the center line.

Officer Legieza had served BPD for five years and was assigned to the midnight shift. Officer Legieza comes from a long line of law officers and is married.

Police Captain Richard Hickey said Legieza was a “shining star on our police department” and very involved in the police department and community.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.



