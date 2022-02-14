Franklin Man Charged with X7 Counts of Attempted Murder After Waffle House Parking Lot Shooting

Franklin Police have charged a Sunday morning shooting suspect with seven counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.

It happened in the Murfreesboro Rd. Waffle House parking lot, where officers were summoned at 3:30 a.m., February 13. Arriving officers found multiple shell casings outside, but everyone involved was gone.

Witnesses reported that two men who were arguing inside the restaurant walked out into the parking lot. Once outside, an uninvolved carload of seven people, ranging in age from 16-20, yelled something at the arguing men. That’s when the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Fowler, of Franklin, turned his attention from the man he was arguing with, pulled a gun, and began firing into that carload of people.

Witnesses provided a description of everyone involved, including a license plate number. That information helped lead officers to both the suspect and victims in this case. Miraculously, no one in the car that Fowler shot into was injured. Fowler and the people in that car did not know one another.

At least two others accompanied Fowler at the time of the shooting. No charges have been filed against those men, but additional charges in this case could be forthcoming.

Detectives are also working to identify the man Fowler was originally arguing with. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Franklin Police at (615) 794-2513, or Crime Stoppers.

Fowler is being held in the Williamson County Jail on the $775,000 bond set by the Magistrate.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip