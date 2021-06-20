Town of Thompson’s Station to Hold Growth Plan Public Meeting

By
Press Release
-
Town of Thompson's Station Facebook

Thompson’s Station, TN- The Town of Thompson’s Station will hold a Public Meeting for the Growth Plan Update on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This meeting will take place at the Thompson’s Station Community Center, located at 1555 Thompson’s Station Road West. The meeting will be open house, with multiple stations set up for citizens to provide comments and feedback on this important project. This will be the first of a series Public Meetings.

The Growth Plan Update is a planning process that will revise the Town’s Urban Growth Boundaries, which will determine where the Town will grow through the year 2040. This public meeting is the first opportunity for the public to provide feedback on how and where Thompson’s Station should grow. A second Public Meeting will be held in the later in the Summer of 2021 to unveil the Town’s Growth Plan recommendations.

Interested residents, business owners, property owners, and stakeholders may attend at any time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This meeting is an opportunity for community members to help shape the future of the Town by providing ideas, concerns, and priorities that will guide the recommendations for the Growth Plan Update.

“The Town of Thompson’s Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Planning Commission takes preservation and growth seriously. We’re hosting this meeting to provide the public an opportunity to participate in this very important community planning process. Comments and information received from this meeting will be critical to create a workable, community-driven Growth Plan for the Town. We ask the public to come to this meeting to share their ideas and input on how and where Thompson’s Station should grow” said Town Planning Director Micah Wood.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here