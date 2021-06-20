Town of Thompson’s Station to Hold Growth Plan Public Meeting

Thompson’s Station, TN- The Town of Thompson’s Station will hold a Public Meeting for the Growth Plan Update on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This meeting will take place at the Thompson’s Station Community Center, located at 1555 Thompson’s Station Road West. The meeting will be open house, with multiple stations set up for citizens to provide comments and feedback on this important project. This will be the first of a series Public Meetings.

The Growth Plan Update is a planning process that will revise the Town’s Urban Growth Boundaries, which will determine where the Town will grow through the year 2040. This public meeting is the first opportunity for the public to provide feedback on how and where Thompson’s Station should grow. A second Public Meeting will be held in the later in the Summer of 2021 to unveil the Town’s Growth Plan recommendations.

Interested residents, business owners, property owners, and stakeholders may attend at any time between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This meeting is an opportunity for community members to help shape the future of the Town by providing ideas, concerns, and priorities that will guide the recommendations for the Growth Plan Update.

“The Town of Thompson’s Station Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Planning Commission takes preservation and growth seriously. We’re hosting this meeting to provide the public an opportunity to participate in this very important community planning process. Comments and information received from this meeting will be critical to create a workable, community-driven Growth Plan for the Town. We ask the public to come to this meeting to share their ideas and input on how and where Thompson’s Station should grow” said Town Planning Director Micah Wood.