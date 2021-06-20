Storage Systems Unlimited Certified as a Woman-Owned Business

Storage Systems Unlimited has achieved certification as a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council (WBENC), announced Karen Kreager, Chief Executive Officer.

WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners. Storage Systems’ certification validates the company is at least 51 percent owned, controlled and operated and managed by a woman. WBENC’s certification is recognized by more than 1,000 corporations.

“We are proud to receive this designation,” said Kreager. “There are many companies that have diversity buying programs and having the WBENC stamp of approval will open up new doors for our business.”

Kreager and her husband, Bill, founded Storage Systems in 1997. He serves as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. Storage Systems partners with major manufacturing companies to sell their products primarily to healthcare facilities. The company has sales agreements with major group purchasing organizations, including HealthTrust Purchasing Group, Intalere, Magnet and CHAMPS, giving Storage Systems access to thousands of hospitals, surgery centers, pharmacies, long-term care facilities and more across the country. These agreements allow the company to provide not only products, but planning and design, installation, and project management to customers all over the United States. Storage Systems is actively involved in Middle Tennessee, supporting numerous organizations such as A Vintage Affair, Downtown Franklin Rotary and CityCurrent.

For more information, visit www.StorageSystemsUL.com.

About WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies and more than 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org.