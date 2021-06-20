Reliant Bank Recognized as Top Performing Bank

Photo: Reliant Bank Facebook Page

Brentwood-based Reliant Bank has been nationally recognized as a top-performing community bank by Raymond James and S&P Global Market Intelligence. The annual recognition programs of both organizations honor the best performing U.S. community banks based on a range of metrics including profitability, operational efficiency, growth rate and more.

The 9th Annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards named Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) in the top 10% of domestic community banks demonstrating superior financial and industry stock price performance. In total, 241 domestic community banks, with assets ranging between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2020, were considered and analyzed for the 2020 awards. Reliant was the only 2020 winner headquartered in Tennessee.

S&P Global Market Intelligence released its annual rankings for the top-performing community banks and credit unions in the U.S. in 2020. Based on the analysis and ranking criteria, 4,287 banks with under $3 billion in assets were eligible for ranking. Reliant was one of only two Tennessee banks recognized as a best performing community bank of 2020 in this category.

Reliant has now surpassed $3 billion in assets and continues to support the 11 Tennessee counties in which it serves. We are honored to receive these accolades from Raymond James and S&P Global Market Intelligence, especially during a year that brought so many challenges,” said John R. Wilson, President, Reliant Bank. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s resiliency and commitment to serving our clients and our communities.”

About Reliant Bancorp, Inc. and Reliant Bank

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBNC) is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based financial holding company which, through its wholly owned subsidiary Reliant Bank, operates banking centers in Cheatham, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson counties and a specialized lending division in Knox County, Tennessee. Reliant Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers a variety of deposit, lending, and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. For additional information, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.reliantbank.com.

