Top Nail Colors for Summer 2022

A little mani-pedi can go a long way when you want to brighten up for the summer. Whether you are headed out of town for vacation or getting ready for a girls’ night out, you will be making a statement this season. Get trending with these Summer 2022 top nail colors at your next nail appointment.

Be Bold with Brights and Neons

This summer, we are seeing tons of brights and neons for nail color! Nail colors typically follow fashion trends, and if you’ve hopped on Instagram lately, you’ve likely seen your favorite influencer sporting a bold and bright nail color!

Go bold yourself this summer with a bright nail polish from OPI’s Summer Collection: Power Of Hue. One of their colors is bound to catch your eye in this collection of beautiful brights! The collection includes a shimmery orange polish called Mango For It, a turquoise blue polish called Feeling Bluetiful, a daring violet polish called Go to Grape Lengths, and many other beautiful bold colors!

This summer, decide to go for it with a fun, bright, nail color that exudes joy, sunshine, and warmth!

Bare It All with Neutrals

On the exact opposite side of the spectrum from bolds and brights, summer 2022 has also been filled with neutrals.

A nude nail is always a classic and can suit any occasion! Natural, classic, and feminine, its easy to see why versatile neutrals are trending for summer 2022. OPI has a vast array of nude colors in different tones and warmth to complement the richest to the fairest of skin tones.

Headed to the beach? Neutral nails match everything you will wear, including the sand on the shore!

Dive into Pearly Shimmers

Inspired by Hailey Bieber’s go-to manicure, pearl shimmer nails have been all over Tik Tok’s FYP this summer.

Hailey’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared the model’s step-by-step pearly nail process earlier this summer. Zola uses OPI’s GelColor in Funny Bunny, followed by a top coat, and then applies OPI’s Tin Man Can Chrome Effect Powder to get that pearly shimmer, and finishes the manicure by setting it with OPI’s GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat.

Sure, pearly nails started trending this summer, but they are likely to stay a while due to Hailey Bieber’s influence on the fashion and beauty industry.

Get Trending

