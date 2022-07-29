Williamson County Boy Scouts Invites All Students to “Adventure On” As Fall Recruitment Drive Begins

Every Williamson County elementary and middle school will hold a recruitment event between August and October

Adventure doesn’t have to end with summer. This fall, the Natchez Trace District of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), serving Williamson County, invites all students ages 5-21 to keep exploring, keep learning, and keep growing throughout the year in one of its five programs, designed to prepare youth for a lifetime of leadership:

• Cub Scouts – opportunities for family fun for all students, ages 5-10 (grades K-5)

• Scouts BSA – traditional scouting experience, focused on outdoor adventure, community

service and leadership skills; all students, ages 11-17 (grades 5-12)

• Venturing – youth-led program focused on building adventures with friends and

developing organization, communication, and leadership skills; all students, ages 14-21

• Exploring – focused on developing valuable professional contacts that are impactful

when entering the workforce; all students, ages 14-21

Every Williamson County elementary and middle school will hold a recruitment event between August and October, and details can be found online here www.mtcbsa.org/cubs.

“In BSA, there is a program for everyone,” said Natchez Trace District Chairman Eric

Strickland. “I grew up in scouting and returned to it after 20 years, when my daughter joined the first all-female troop in Williamson County. I can’t think of a better environment for her to learn about herself and her community and grow as a leader and a young adult.”

There are 56 active Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops, Venture Crews and Exploring Posts in the Natchez Trace District. For questions about BSA in Williamson County, or about fall events open to prospective Scouts, please email Strickland at [email protected]

More broadly, 2021 highlights of the Middle Tennessee Chapter (MTC) include:

• MTC serves more than 11,000 students through 438 Cub Scout Packs, Scout Troops,

Venture Crews and Exploring Posts. In 2021, more than 130 MTC Scouts earned the

prestigious rank of Eagle, the highest rank in scouting.

• In 2021, more than 10,000 Scouts attended one of the four MTC-owned and operated

camping facilities, where they received 7,456 merit badges in skills, sports, crafts,

science, trades, business and explored future careers that reflect their budding interests.

• The MTC Special Assistance Program provided need-based financial assistance to 1,052

youth and 134 adults, totaling to $105,537, to help them participate in scouting.

• Scouts and leaders recorded more than 17,165 hours of service related to projects at

churches, schools, and other local nonprofit organizations. Based on 2021 Independent

Sector Volunteer hour value at $28.54, those service hours translate into a $489,890

investment in local communities.

The Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America is committed to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. For more information about MTCBSA, visit www.mtcbsa.org.

For information on how to join scouting, visit beascout.scouting.org.