Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Tax-Free Weekend

Tax Free Weekend
photo by Tn Dept of Revenue

Friday- Sunday, July 29-31

This weekend is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school items and nonschool items that are tax-free. The holiday begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Find more information here. 

2Tennessee Book and Paper Fair

stock photo

Friday – Saturday, July 29-30, 6 pm – 9 pm, 10 am – 5 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin The Tennessee Book and Paper Fair (formerly known as the Antiquarian Book Fair) is this weekend at The Factory in Franklin. Come by and view rare, first edition, Civil War, autographed, children’s books and more. There will be 30 specialized vendors from around the USA.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

3Baxter’s Back to School Bash

Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 30, 10 am – 2 pm

Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia, 808 S Garden Street, Columbia

Join in for Baxter’s Back To School Bash & School Supply Drive! July 30th from 10 am-2 pm. Enjoy face painting, balloons, outdoor vendors, food, lemonade & SALES! This will be in conjunction with Tennessee’s tax-free weekend. Bring in school supplies to be donated to the Maury County School system & be entered to win an awesome gift basket!

 

4The Nolensville Book Nook

Nolensville Book Nook
photo from Nolensville Book Nook

Sunday, July 31, noon- 4 pm

7301 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

Come out to celebrate the grand opening of Nolensville’s Book Nook’s brick-and-mortar bookstore. Browse books, enjoy small bites, and support this new step of their bookselling journey.

5Lifest

Steven Curtis Chapman
photo from Steven Curtis Chapman

Friday – Saturday, July 29-30

Lifest Music City 2022 is taking place at Storytellers Hideaway Farms in Bon Aqua, Tennessee July 28-30, 2022.

The 3-day family-focused extravaganza features musical greats Casting Crowns, Skillet, Stephen Curtis Chapman, comedians, and unique speakers/seminars focusing on building your faith and protecting your community. All proceeds benefit Dignity Revolution, a youth mental health and wellness program presented in schools across the United States.

Buy tickets here. 

