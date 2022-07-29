Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Tax-Free Weekend
Friday- Sunday, July 29-31
This weekend is the perfect time to stock up on back-to-school items and nonschool items that are tax-free. The holiday begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.
2Tennessee Book and Paper Fair
Friday – Saturday, July 29-30, 6 pm – 9 pm, 10 am – 5 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin The Tennessee Book and Paper Fair (formerly known as the Antiquarian Book Fair) is this weekend at The Factory in Franklin. Come by and view rare, first edition, Civil War, autographed, children’s books and more. There will be 30 specialized vendors from around the USA.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
3Baxter’s Back to School Bash
Saturday, July 30, 10 am – 2 pm
Baxter’s Mercantile of Columbia, 808 S Garden Street, Columbia
4The Nolensville Book Nook
Sunday, July 31, noon- 4 pm
7301 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
Come out to celebrate the grand opening of Nolensville’s Book Nook’s brick-and-mortar bookstore. Browse books, enjoy small bites, and support this new step of their bookselling journey.
5Lifest
Friday – Saturday, July 29-30
Lifest Music City 2022 is taking place at Storytellers Hideaway Farms in Bon Aqua, Tennessee July 28-30, 2022.
The 3-day family-focused extravaganza features musical greats Casting Crowns, Skillet, Stephen Curtis Chapman, comedians, and unique speakers/seminars focusing on building your faith and protecting your community. All proceeds benefit Dignity Revolution, a youth mental health and wellness program presented in schools across the United States.
