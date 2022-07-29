Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Tennessee Book and Paper Fair

Friday – Saturday, July 29-30, 6 pm – 9 pm, 10 am – 5 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin The Tennessee Book and Paper Fair (formerly known as the Antiquarian Book Fair) is this weekend at The Factory in Franklin. Come by and view rare, first edition, Civil War, autographed, children’s books and more. There will be 30 specialized vendors from around the USA.

Tickets are $5 at the door.