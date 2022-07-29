Fairview Post Office Temporarily Closes

The Fairview post office, located at 1890 Fairview Blvd, is temporarily closed.

The US Postal Service issued a release regarding the temporary closure, stating due to safety concerns, retail and delivery operations have been temporarily suspended at the Fairview Post Office.

Fairview customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Bon Aqua Post Office, 10076 Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN 37025.

Retail hours at the Bon Aqua Post Office are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and closed Sunday.

There’s no word on when it will reopen. They did share they “hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible.”