Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Read more.
7 Things to Know About Cheekwood’s Holiday Lights 2022
Nashville’s holiday tradition returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. Read more.
Murder Fugitive Arrested in Illinois for July Nashville Murder
Murder fugitive Markarion Cole, 21, who is wanted for the July 22 targeted murder of Kentrail Williams, 23, is in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Read more.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce Show at Nissan Stadium
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a one night show at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023. Read more.
10 Luxurious Nashville Homes For Sale in the 37215 Area
The 37215 zip code encompasses sought after Nashville communities, such as Forest Hills, Green Hills and portions of Belle Meade. Read more.
Dickson County Source
- Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 10 Events
As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Here are ten events in Middle Tennessee that we can enjoy showing our appreciation to our veterans. Read more.
- Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?
Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.” Read more.
- Due to High Demand, Taylor Swift Adds Second Nashville Concert to her ‘Eras’ Tour
Due to high demand, Taylor Swift has added a second Nashville concert to her upcoming tour. Read more.
Maury County Source
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County! Read more.
CMT Awards Move to Austin from Nashville for 2023
CMT and CBS together announced the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, fan-voted awards, will air Sunday, April 2, 2023 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) LIVE from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for the first time ever. Read more.
Top SEC Matchups for Week 10 (and Where to Watch)
It’s November. The College Football Playoff rankings are out, and the post season debates are getting fired up. Read more.
Robertson County Source
10 Thanksgiving Cooking Hacks
Be the star of this year’s holiday party with these 10 great holiday cooking hacks: Read more.
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement
The Country Music Association has revealed its 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient—chart-topping Country Music superstar Alan Jackson. Read more.
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County! Read more.
$150,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Murfreesboro
The drawing held Oct. 29, 2022, created thousands of winners in the state, including a $150,000 winner in Murfreesboro and four winners of $50,000 each in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore. Read more.
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro
The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
There is nothing quite like getting a head start on Christmas shopping. Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
Groundbreaking on New Housing Community in Goodlettsville Takes Place Wednesday
A groundbreaking ceremony is taking place today (Wednesday, October 26) for Stone Bridge Lofts, a 311-unit mixed-use development project in Goodlettsville. Read more.
Gallatin Police Looking for Lorando Burrow Wanted on Domestic Assault Warrants
The Gallatin Police Department would like your help in finding Lorando Burrow. Burrow has domestic assault warrants on file with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.
Williamson Source
New Townhome Community in Franklin Offers Unique Concept
Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more.
Patina Home & Garden to Celebrate Grand Opening of Leiper’s Fork Store
Created as a community gathering place and highly curated retail experience, Patina Home & Garden is a place for the community to “gather” beautiful pieces for their home, to “gather” delicious, healthy food from the Giannettis’ farm shop, and to “gather” together to learn new skills like beekeeping, floral design, jamming, and biodynamic farming practices. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Mt. Juliet Police Officer Shoots and Kills Person During Traffic Stop
Last night, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, an individual who was a passenger in a car stopped by a Mt. Juliet Police officer resisted the officer, moved into the driver seat, and attempted to drive away. Read more.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Read more.
Coming to Netflix in November 2022
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of November 2022. Entertainment news here! Read more.