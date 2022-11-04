New Townhome Community in Franklin Offers Unique Concept

Haven Realty Capital announces the debut of a new residential property, Simmons Ridge, a prominent living community offering townhome rentals in Franklin, Tennessee. Located at 500 Black Tea Way, Simmons Ridge is situated around beautiful nature but conveniently just a few minutes from I-65. The first phase of the community is complete, offering luxury 3-bedroom townhomes, and welcomed its first residents this summer.

Simmons Ridge delivers a new, distinctive rental experience for those looking for higher-quality living space without the commitment of home-buying.

“Simmons Ridge provides a rare housing option to the market,” said Shannyn Roberts, Property Manager of Simmons Ridge. “As Franklin continues to grow as a preferred living destination, our community offers residents the feeling of owning a home with the perks of renting.”

The townhome community offers a variety of spacious 3-bedroom floorplans ranging from 1,650 to 2,100 square feet. Each with a direct-access one- or two-car garage and personal yard for convenience and privacy. Residences boast modern finishes, efficient appliances, welcoming interiors, private balcony*, walk-in closets*, recessed lighting, wood-style flooring, and smart-living technology with an electric thermostat and high-speed internet and cable. Additional community amenities include neighborhood pool and sun deck, expansive pet-friendly green space with firepits, and walking trails. There is also an onsite management team, to enhance the resident experience and low-maintenance lifestyle. Asterisks represent amenities that are only available in select floorplans.

Minutes from Historic Downtown Franklin, Simmons Ridge is uniquely placed between charming businesses and serene nature. Local restaurants, boutiques, and occasional city-wide events and festivals cater to those of all ages and maintain the suburban, neighborhood feeling. Nearby outdoor attractions such as Natchez Trace and the Harpeth allow residents to escape the city and explore. From the community’s front door, it is a short commute to Downtown, Arrington Vineyards and Nashville’s International Airport.

Simmons Ridge is a project under Haven Realty Capital. For more information on Simmons Ridge, to schedule a tour, and sign up for exclusive leasing offers and updates, visit www.simmonsridgeliving.com.