Top SEC Matchups for Week 10 (and Where to Watch)

It’s November. The College Football Playoff rankings are out, and the post season debates are getting fired up. We are deep into the thick of the season and are being rewarded with a great weekend of SEC football with both division races coming to a head. When November arrives it is always hard for me to not get a little sad knowing that we are approaching the end of the season. College Football, in my opinion, is the best sport in the world, and we don’t get an 82 game season like other sports. We get 12 weeks of amazing, entertaining, chaos. That being said, this is going to be a great weekend, so make sure to enjoy it.

#5. South Carolina at Vanderbilt

6:30 CT, November 5th, 2022, on SEC Network

South Carolina is reeling after making the top 25 and subsequently being ousted by an unimpressive Missouri team. They are looking for their sixth and bowl clinching win against Vanderbilt who is looking for its first SEC win and this game may be their best shot as South Carolina travels to Nashville. Vandy will have to win three of their last four to make a bowl. Vandy will need someone to step up and have a memorable performance to win this game. My best bet, Junior wide receiver Will Sheppard. If The Gamecocks can settle down after their loss and reestablish the focus that took them on the four-game win streak that included wins over Texas A&M and Kentucky, they should take care of business and become bowl eligible.

#4. Kentucky at Missouri

11:00 CT, November 5th, 2022, on SEC Network

Kentucky is a one-point favorite on the road against a Missouri team that is seeing a late season push after getting two SEC wins against Vanderbilt and South Carolina. Kentucky is looking to bounce back after their loss at Tennessee and cannot afford to overlook Mizzou on the road with their recent gain of momentum. Transitive property is not reliable in college football, but it is still fun to note that Missouri beat the South Carolina team that beat Kentucky. These teams are almost identical in per game statistics. This could be the sneaky good game of the weekend.

#3. Florida at Texas A&M

11:00 CT, November 5th, 2022, on ESPN

While both these teams are out of contention for any type of championship, that doesn’t mean this game doesn’t matter. Both teams are looking to end losing streaks and fighting to make a bowl game, and anything less would be a major disappointment for these two historic programs. Unfortunately, they are in each other’s way. Florida must win two of its last four games whereas A&M must win three of its final four. One team will get their second SEC win and take a step closer to a bowl, the other will have an even tighter stretch run to finish the season.

#2. Alabama 6 at LSU 10

6:00 CT, November 5th, 2022, on ESPN

If I told you in August that a November top ten matchup between Alabama and LSU would be the second biggest matchup in the SEC, you would’ve called me crazy but here we are. That’s not to take anything away from this game, because it is massive and has an argument that it’s not getting enough attention. Alabama is going on the road for a Death Valley night game, and LSU has no reason to think they can’t win this one at home. Oh, and by the way, this is essentially an SEC West championship game, with Ole Miss right in the fight as well. Brian Kelly is 0-2 in his career against Alabama while at Notre Dame and will be looking to cut into that number on Saturday.

#1. Tennessee 1 at Georgia 3

2:30 CT, November 5th, 2022, on CBS

This is undoubtedly the number one game in the country this weekend and may very well be the biggest game in the SEC East in over a decade. The number one team in The AP is taking on the number one in The College Football Playoff rankings for the first time ever. It will only be November 5th when this game kicks off on CBS for the SEC Game of The Week in Athens, but this game has the pedigree of a New Years Playoff game. Not only is it a playoff style game, but this game will essentially be for the SEC East title. Tennessee hit a stride against Alabama, and they are still running. It will be up to Georgia’s defense to break that stride. The last two times The AP poll first and second ranked teams played the number two team won on the road. Will history repeat itself, or will The Bulldogs humble The Vols? Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are 1-9 when they allow 30 points per game. The Vols are averaging 50 points per game. Georgia, this season, is only allowing 10.5 points per game. Something is going to have to give.