CMA Foundation Honored Local Music Teachers

The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, held its sixth Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. Hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame member and music education advocate Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn, the event honored 30 music teachers—10 teachers from Metro Nashville Public Schools, 10 from districts across the state of Tennessee and 10 from across the United States. Honorees were selected for their commitment to bringing a high-quality music program to their students and the impact they have had on their school community through music.

Teachers began the day at CMA’s office for a professional development session, where they heard from leaders and executives including CMA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern, CMA Foundation Community Impact Director Franklin Willis, Amro Music’s Nick Averwater, and members of the CMA Communications team on a variety of topics ranging from leadership skills and effective habits to media coaching. Later, they were joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for lunch and a Q&A session.

The evening celebration included a red carpet, dinner with more than 25 artists from the Country Music community, and a variety of performances throughout the night. Music students from Nashville’s Hillwood High School introduced the night’s host, Brooks, with a Brooks & Dunn medley, which included the hits “My Maria,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” and “Neon Moon.” Later in the program, the students performed Randy Travis’ “Heroes and Friends” as well as joined Brooks to perform the Brooks & Dunn classic “Rock My World (Little Country Girl),” which concluded with a standing ovation.

2022 Music Teachers of Excellence Award Recipients (in alphabetical order)

