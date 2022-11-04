Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Patina Grand Opening

Patina Home & Garden
photo from Patina Home & Garden

Saturday, November 5, 2 pm – 5 pm

4149 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin

Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the nationally recognized architectural, design, and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event from 2-5 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022, at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork).

 

2She Believed She Could

Woolworth Theatre
photo from Woolworth Theatre

Saturday, November 5, 6 pm

Woolworth Theatre, 223 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville

The Woolworth Theatre is now open. See the show, which is an all-female musical revue celebrating the stories and songs of some of the most iconic women in country music. Six performers from the acclaimed Song Suffragettes collective lend their voices to the music and share personal stories about their own journeys to Nashville to chase their dreams.

Buy tickets here. 

3Sugar Drop Turns Two

Sugar Drop
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Friday – Saturday, November 4-5, 10 am – 7 pm

574 Franklin Road, Franklin

Sugar Drop is celebrating two years at its new location on Franklin Road. Expect to be wowed by the sweet treats and unique items you can purchase. This weekend, enjoy 15 percent off in-store purchases.

4Portraits of Patriotism

Portraits of Patriotism

Saturday, November 5, 9 am – 2 pm

102 Riverside Drive, Columbia

Meet and honor our local veterans at the City’s Annual Veterans Day program. You can interact with weapons, vehicles, and active duty personnel from the Tennessee National Guard.

5Book Signing with Anne Neilson

Anne Neilson

 

Friday, November 4th, 6 pm – 9 pm

114 East Main Street, Franklin

Meet Anne Neilson, author and artist of the new book Entertaining Angels during Franklin Art Crawl at Landmark on November 4, 2022, from 6 – 9pm. Experience amazing stories of the angels among us in Entertaining Angels.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

