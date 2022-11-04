Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Patina Grand Opening
Saturday, November 5, 2 pm – 5 pm
4149 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin
Brooke and Steve Giannetti, the married duo behind the nationally recognized architectural, design, and lifestyle firm Giannetti Home, celebrate the opening of Patina Home & Garden with a special housewarming event from 2-5 p.m., Nov. 5, 2022, at 4149 Old Hillsboro Rd., Franklin, TN 37064 (Leiper’s Fork).
2She Believed She Could
Saturday, November 5, 6 pm
Woolworth Theatre, 223 Rep John Lewis Way North, Nashville
The Woolworth Theatre is now open. See the show, which is an all-female musical revue celebrating the stories and songs of some of the most iconic women in country music. Six performers from the acclaimed Song Suffragettes collective lend their voices to the music and share personal stories about their own journeys to Nashville to chase their dreams.
Buy tickets here.
3Sugar Drop Turns Two
Friday – Saturday, November 4-5, 10 am – 7 pm
574 Franklin Road, Franklin
Sugar Drop is celebrating two years at its new location on Franklin Road. Expect to be wowed by the sweet treats and unique items you can purchase. This weekend, enjoy 15 percent off in-store purchases.
4Portraits of Patriotism
Saturday, November 5, 9 am – 2 pm
102 Riverside Drive, Columbia
Meet and honor our local veterans at the City’s Annual Veterans Day program. You can interact with weapons, vehicles, and active duty personnel from the Tennessee National Guard.
5Book Signing with Anne Neilson
Friday, November 4th, 6 pm – 9 pm
114 East Main Street, Franklin