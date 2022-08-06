Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5.

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

Nashville Murder Suspect Christina Nicole Walker Now in Custody Update: Detectives located Christina Walker tonight at a Glastonbury Road apartment and took her into custody without incident. Read more.

Man Arrested for Overnight Murder of His Wife in Nashville Homicide Unit detectives this afternoon charged Cledius Bryant, 64, with the overnight murder of his wife, Sylvia Bryant, 65, inside the couple’s home on Boyd Drive. Read more.

Experience the Newly Renovated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee and one of only six that are considered resorts known as The Lodges at Tennessee State Parks. Several have undergone renovations, including the Lodge at Montgomery Bell in Burns, Tenn., and the Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, Tenn. Read more.

What’s New to Streaming in August 2022 Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this August 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read more.

Month-Long Sales Tax Holiday on Food Begins, Find Out What Items Are Eligible A sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Read more.

Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022 Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Read more.

ThriftLOVE: The Maury County Thrift Shop Making a Local Impact

You can support them by donating your gently used items or by coming in and shopping the floor, making a cash donation on their website or volunteering your time to assist in the operations of the store. Read more.

Sample Some of the Best Food Trucks in Our Region at The 2022 Food Truck Festival

Mark your calendar for this year’s 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 17th from 6-9 pm at the Maury County Employee Parking Lot (1 Public Square Columbia, TN 38401)! Read more.