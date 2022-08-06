Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5.

Cheatham County Source

  • Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022
    These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

  • Cheatham County School District Announces Open House Schedule
    Cheatham County Schools have published their upcoming open house schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

