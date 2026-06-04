Home Columbia Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Lydia McRae Photography

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Sara Sells Warehouse Sale Event

Saturday, June 6, 8 am – 4 pm
8340 Horton Highway, College Grove

This once-a-month shopping experience offers high-end furniture at a discount. Plus, you can take the furniture with you with no long shipping wait. Find furniture, accessories, lighting, and decor.

2Homestead Festival with Rory Feek

Friday, June 5-Saturday, June 6

4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia

The Homestead Festival, a two-day festival combining music and meaning, will take place June 5th & 6th on singer songwriter/author Rory Feek’s farm in Columbia. The festival features musical performances from Rory Feek, Lee Greenwood, and The Isaacs as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Jill Winger, and many others.

Find tickets here. 

3Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

Saturday, June 6

Tennessee’s Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 6. On this day, anyone (resident or non-resident) can fish without a license in the state’s public waters, agency-owned lakes, and state parks.

4Nashville Ballet at The Factory

 

Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Factory at Franklin will present An Evening with Nashville Ballet 2 at Turner Theatre, June 5 – 7, bringing Nashville Ballet’s second company to Williamson County for a weekend of performances that expand access to the arts and connect directly with the community.

The engagement features Nashville Ballet’s Second Company, NB2, rising professional dancers, in a dynamic mixed repertoire program blending classical, contemporary and new works. Together, Nashville Ballet and NB2 provide more than 55,000 arts experiences annually through performances and community engagement programming.

5CMA Fest

Friday-Sunday, June 5-7
Downtown Nashville, Nashville

One of music’s most anticipated summer events is ready to take over Music City as CMA Fest presented by SoFi returns June 4–7, transforming downtown Nashville into the global epicenter of Country Music. Hosted by the Country Music Association, the four-day celebration will once again culminate each night inside Nissan Stadium with unforgettable performances from the genre’s biggest stars and breakout talent. While Nissan Stadium lights up each night, CMA Fest will also transform downtown Nashville into a vibrant celebration of Country Music, with hundreds of performances across multiple stages, special fan experiences, and memorable moments around every corner.

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