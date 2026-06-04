Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Sara Sells Warehouse Sale Event
Saturday, June 6, 8 am – 4 pm
8340 Horton Highway, College Grove
This once-a-month shopping experience offers high-end furniture at a discount. Plus, you can take the furniture with you with no long shipping wait. Find furniture, accessories, lighting, and decor.
2Homestead Festival with Rory Feek
Friday, June 5-Saturday, June 6
4765 Hardison Mill Road, Columbia
The Homestead Festival, a two-day festival combining music and meaning, will take place June 5th & 6th on singer songwriter/author Rory Feek’s farm in Columbia. The festival features musical performances from Rory Feek, Lee Greenwood, and The Isaacs as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Jill Winger, and many others.
Find tickets here.
3Free Fishing Day in Tennessee
Saturday, June 6
Tennessee’s Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 6. On this day, anyone (resident or non-resident) can fish without a license in the state’s public waters, agency-owned lakes, and state parks.
4Nashville Ballet at The Factory
Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 7:30 pm, 2 pm
The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Factory at Franklin will present An Evening with Nashville Ballet 2 at Turner Theatre, June 5 – 7, bringing Nashville Ballet’s second company to Williamson County for a weekend of performances that expand access to the arts and connect directly with the community.
The engagement features Nashville Ballet’s Second Company, NB2, rising professional dancers, in a dynamic mixed repertoire program blending classical, contemporary and new works. Together, Nashville Ballet and NB2 provide more than 55,000 arts experiences annually through performances and community engagement programming.
5CMA Fest
Friday-Sunday, June 5-7
Downtown Nashville, Nashville
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