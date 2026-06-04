Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

4 Nashville Ballet at The Factory

Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 7:30 pm, 2 pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

The Factory at Franklin will present An Evening with Nashville Ballet 2 at Turner Theatre, June 5 – 7, bringing Nashville Ballet’s second company to Williamson County for a weekend of performances that expand access to the arts and connect directly with the community.

The engagement features Nashville Ballet’s Second Company, NB2, rising professional dancers, in a dynamic mixed repertoire program blending classical, contemporary and new works. Together, Nashville Ballet and NB2 provide more than 55,000 arts experiences annually through performances and community engagement programming.