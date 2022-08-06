Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 1, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Apple TV

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/27/22 to 08/02/22). This week’s ranking boasts several new titles across Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Here are some highlights for this week.

  • Hulu’s movie Not Okay debuts at #4, the time-traveling science fiction series Paper Girls at #5, and Honor Society, streaming in Paramount+ and staring Gaten Matarazzo, comes in at #8.
  • The gritty Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird keeps rising in the Reelgood Top 10, jumping to third place.

Here are the top streaming titles this week.

  1. The Gray Man – Netflix
  2. Better Call Saul – AMC+
  3. Black Bird – Apple TV
  4. Not Okay – Hulu
  5. Paper Girls- Prime Video
  6. Purple Hearts – Netflix
  7. Virgin River – Netflix
  8. Honor Society – Paramount +
  9. The Old Man – Hulu
  10. The Sea Beast – Netflix

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here