Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – August 1, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (07/27/22 to 08/02/22). This week’s ranking boasts several new titles across Hulu, Paramount+, and Prime Video.

Here are some highlights for this week.

Hulu’s movie Not Okay debuts at #4, the time-traveling science fiction series Paper Girls at #5, and Honor Society, streaming in Paramount+ and staring Gaten Matarazzo, comes in at #8.

The gritty Apple TV+ prison drama Black Bird keeps rising in the Reelgood Top 10, jumping to third place.

Here are the top streaming titles this week.