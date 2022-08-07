Photo of the Day: August 7, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Grand Ole Opry celebrated Country Music Hall of Fame member Barbara Mandrell on her 50th Anniversary as a member of the Opry family with two shows. Opry members Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss, Linda Davis, Jeannie Seely, Janelle Arthur, Mandy Barnett, and Connie Smith honored the music legend who was in attendance along with her family and friends.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.