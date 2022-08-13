Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: August 7, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from August 7 to August 12.

Cheatham County Source

  • Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022
    These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more.

  • Video: Vince Gill & Amy Grant’s Daughter Performs Tribute Song to Mom at the Ryman
    Vince Gill recently had a four-date residency at The Ryman. On the second night, Gill paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant. Read more.

  • Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 5
    This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 5, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

Davidson County Source

Dickson County Source

Maury County Source

Robertson County Source

Rutherford Source

Sumner County Source

Williamson Source

Wilson County Source

