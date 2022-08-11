Page High School Student Wins National Crown

Page High School sophomore, Anna Kate Fox, represented Tennessee and PHS in the Miss Cheerleader America pageant in Little Rock July 26-30.

Anna Kate was awarded the title of Miss Tennessee Cheerleader America Jr Teen in March. Last week she competed in Interview, Activewear, Evening Gown, and a 60-second All Music Routine for the national title. She won her division and was crowned Miss Cheerleader America Jr. Teen!

Anna Kate began cheering football sideline at Page Middle where she cheered for three years and was captain her 8th-grade year. She cheered on the Page High School Football Sideline squad for the State Finalist Page Patriots last school year. This year, Anna Kate is on the school’s first combined football and basketball sideline squad. The squad attended UCA camp in Georgia this summer, where they brought home First Place Dance, First Place Game Day, and Overall Superior Squad. She also cheers for the Page High Competition Squad, where she was named a UCA All-American Cheerleader this summer. Prior to cheering at PHS, Anna Kate competed for Let it Shine Gymnastics for seven years under the leadership of Megan Slowey.

She is the Vice President of the Sophomore Class at Page, participating in Best Buddies, and is a member of the Blue Crew. She is a 5th-generation Williamson County resident. Her great grandfather, Charlie Fox Jr., was the Williamson County Clerk for 30 years.

Anna Kate is excited to partner with local and national organizations this year to promote cheerleading as well as volunteer in her community throughout her year as a title holder.