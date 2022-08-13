Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut

Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, is launching the limited-edition Tennessee Titans Donut to help fans gear up for the season. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, through Wednesday, August 31st, guests can purchase the special donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area, while supplies last. *

To celebrate, Dunkin’ will host a Tennessee Titans pep rally on Wednesday, August 17th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at its 2036 Rosa L Parks Blvd store ahead of the team’s pre-season match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the event, Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders will be on-site to give away free Titans Donuts**, Dunkin’-branded prizes, photos with fans, and more.

The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.

*Titans Donut only available at participating Nashville-area Dunkin’ restaurants from August 17th – August 31st, or while supplies last. Not available through mobile order or delivery.

**While supplies last. Limit one per customer.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 17th | 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Pep Rally with T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders)

Wednesday, August 17th – August 31st: Titans Donut available in participating Nashville area stores

WHERE:

Dunkin’ | 2036 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228