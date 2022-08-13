See Which Country Music Artist Visited the Williamson County Fair

Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared photos from their visit to the Williamson County Fair.

In the photos, you will see the couple’s son and daughter, Memphis and Navy, enjoying some fair rides and even having Jason Alden give his son a ride on his shoulders at some point during their visit.

Brittany Aldean shared, “There was magic in the air it was everywhere that we touched down – The carnival ride and the high we were on as it went around-It was us against the world and you swore girl that we’d never surrender -But I still can’t forget you girl-In case you don’t remember 🎡(One of my favvvvsss🎤) Great night at the County Fair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean)

Visit the County Fair until Saturday, August 13th from 10 am until midnight.