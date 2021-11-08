Today’s Top Stories: Nov 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Brad Paisley
photo from Brad Paisley

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 8, 2021.

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

1Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for October 25-29, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021. Read More

2Cash Reward for Info on Three Franklin Shoplifters

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters. Read More

Christmas in Brentwood
photo from Brentwood Academy

3Brentwood Academy Announces “Christmas in Brentwood” Celebration

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, Sunday, December 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Read More

photo from Brad Paisley

4Brad Paisley to Launch “American Highway” Bourbon

Brad Paisley will launch American Highway” Bourbon” this month, a whiskey aged in barrels stored in a 53-foot semi-trailer that followed his 2019 nationwide tour for 7,314 miles across 25 states, from coast to coast. Read More

Happenstance
photo from Happenchance Social Facebook

5Nolensville’s Happenstance Social Lounge Makes Slight Name Change

Happenstance Social Lounge, located in Nolensville, TN, will now be known as Happenchance Social Lounge. Read More

