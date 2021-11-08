Today’s Top Stories: Nov 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Nov 8, 2021.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 25-29, 2021.
Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers have offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of three shoplifters.
Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, Sunday, December 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Brad Paisley will launch "American Highway" Bourbon" this month, a whiskey aged in barrels stored in a 53-foot semi-trailer that followed his 2019 nationwide tour for 7,314 miles across 25 states, from coast to coast.
Happenstance Social Lounge, located in Nolensville, TN, will now be known as Happenchance Social Lounge.