“Save Cheekwood” Campaign Aims to Protect Historic Nashville Botanical Garden

Cheekwood Estate & Gardens has launched a new grassroots campaign aimed at rallying public support as it faces a legal challenge that officials say could threaten the future of the Nashville cultural institution.

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The “Save Cheekwood” campaign was announced Tuesday in response to an appeal filed with the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals by Jackson Moore and a neighborhood group known as Neighbors for Safety. According to Cheekwood, the appeal seeks a Stop Work Order on the property and challenges permits related to a new parking facility.

Cheekwood officials contend that the requested action could effectively halt public operations, impacting school field trips, educational programming, seasonal events, and other activities held at the nonprofit destination.

“We are deeply disturbed that a self-serving faction of neighbors is pursuing legal avenues that would shutter Cheekwood as Nashville knows it,” said Matt Kisber, chair of Cheekwood’s Board of Trustees. “By attempting to freeze public access and halt construction of a city-mandated parking facility, this group is threatening the future of a non-profit institution that has served generations of families.”

At the center of the dispute is Cheekwood’s planned on-site parking facility. Cheekwood said the project is required under a Memorandum of Understanding with Metro Nashville and is intended to move parking entirely onto its property.

According to Cheekwood, the project would reduce total parking capacity from 810 spaces to 750 spaces while eliminating the need to use nearby Metro Parks property for overflow parking. The garden also noted its supports for a shared-use Highway 100 access drive to help address traffic concerns in the area.

The campaign encourages supporters to sign a petition directed to Metro officials and the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals, contact Metro Council members, and encourage others to support the organization. Learn more about the campaign here.