Kroger Hosting Virtual Hiring Event for Veterans November 10

In celebration and recognition of our veterans and active military and their family members, Kroger is hosting a virtual hiring event for veterans, active military and their family members Wednesday, November 10, from 1-4pm CST/2-5pm EST for full- and part-time positions across the company including all-purpose clerks, overnight stocking positions, department managers, e-commerce, pharmacy, and more.

“Kroger values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting our military community,” said Melissa Eads, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Nashville division. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

Since 2009, Kroger has hired nearly 50,000 veterans and has been a supporter of the active military and their families through their ongoing partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) and raising more than $33 million since 2010 through both corporate funds and customer donations. Beginning in early 2022, the first of four mobile kitchens funded by Kroger will be deployed to USO locations to help feed military families and to areas recovering from natural disasters.

As an industry leader, Kroger offers resources, benefits and training, to help associates thrive including:

Full-time & part-time positions available with a starting rate of $13 and up. Additional premium pay for overnight stocking shifts.

Top-tier health and retirement benefits that fit your lifestyle: comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement.

Save hundreds of dollars annually with associate discounts on groceries, electronics, entertainment streaming services, travel, and more.

Receive one-time, $100 payment once fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help continue encouraging vaccination, all associates are eligible, including newly hired associates.

Welcoming and inclusive work environment with Associate Resource Groups As America’s grocer, we strive to reflect the communities we serve, foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true self and mobilize our passion, scale and resources for good. Through our Framework for Action, this year alone, we’ve established three associate groups to help inform our approach toward a more inclusive culture internally and externally, added 107 new diverse suppliers (+91% vs. 2019) to our business and spent a total of $4.1 billion with our diverse suppliers (+21% vs. 2019) and published allyship guides and a Small Business Resource Guide to share our learnings with associates and external stakeholders, including customers and vendors.

Next Day Pay & Flexible Scheduling: The Kroger Family of Companies provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay.

Veterans, active military, and their family members interested in joining the Kroger team should register for the Virtual Hiring Event at https://www.thekrogerco.com/hiring-event/.