The Factory at Franklin Plans New 120-Room Boutique Hotel

The Factory at Franklinis preparing for its next chapter with plans for a new 120-room boutique hotel on campus. Click for More News

The Factory Hotel is expected to break ground in late 2026 and open in spring 2028. The hotel will join Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of brands as a Tribute Portfolio property.

“The Factory has always been about bringing people together, and this hotel is a natural extension of that vision,” said Allen Arender, Chief Development Officer in a release. “We’re creating a place where guests can fully experience the energy, history and hospitality that make Franklin so special. By thoughtfully integrating the hotel and more convenient parking spaces, we’re honoring the campus legacy while adding a new way for visitors to stay, gather and connect for years to come.”

The hotel is being designed to reflect The Factory’s history as a former Jamison bedding factory while offering guests a modern Franklin stay. Plans call for Building 10 to become part of the hotel’s main lobby experience, preserving an important piece of the property’s history. Building 9 will be reimagined as a pool courtyard.

Additional amenities are expected to include event and meeting space, a full-service restaurant and bar, a private dining room and a fitness center.

“The Factory has always been one of Williamson County’s most beloved gathering places, and this hotel gives visitors more reasons to stay while also creating new jobs right here in our community,” said Maureen Thornton, President & CEO of Visit Franklin. “History and preservation are core to what makes our community special and what visitors come here to experience, and this project carries that spirit forward for guests and neighbors alike.”

The hotel is expected to create approximately 50 to 60 new jobs and support The Factory’s continued growth as a regional destination for tourism, business and community events. Parking improvements are also part of the project. A new parking garage and expanded lots will bring the campus total to almost 1,100 spaces. The updated parking plan is designed to double the number of spaces closest to the property’s entrances.

The Factory will also introduce dedicated two-hour parking areas for guests visiting for a meal, shopping or quick errands. Together, the hotel and parking improvements are intended to better serve the community while preserving the history and character of The Factory. Additional project details will be announced as construction progresses.