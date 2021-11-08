Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting to Feature Matthew West & Layla Tucker

The City of Franklin will light up the square on Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee.

Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing. Special guest performances for the evening will include five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West. He’s headlined this event before and we are so excited he’s coming back for 2021!

In addition, country artist, Layla Tucker will also perform. If the name sounds familiar, a former Franklin resident is her mama, and her name is Tanya Tucker.

Rudolph and Bumble from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will be available for photo opportunities as well as our local princesses from Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) is the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Franklin Tree Lighting Ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions (IPS) based in Franklin is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor. Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet-friendly photo opportunity on the square!

The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Downtown Franklin Rotary will hand out free refreshments.

“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on December 34e. Performances will start at 6:45 p.m. We expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m. Expect a surprise from Franklin High School after the tree is lit!

For more details visit http://www.franklintn.gov/treelighting.