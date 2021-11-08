Brentwood Academy Announces “Christmas in Brentwood” Celebration

Brentwood Academy is pleased to announce Christmas in Brentwood, Sunday, December 5, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This community-wide celebration featuring Christian recording artists Point of Grace will be a fun and festive way to ring in the Advent season. This free event, organized and hosted by Brentwood Academy, will feature family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree. Festivities include:

Santa and Elves

Interactive Petting Zoo

Trackless Train

Bounce Houses

Christmas Arts and Crafts

Food Trucks and Coffee Bar

The event kicks off with a special appearance by Point of Grace, along with the Brentwood Academy Singers. Point of Grace will lead event-goers in a carol sing as the community Christmas tree lighting takes place.

“We are beyond excited to host this event for our community,” says Jason Mathews, Dean of Admission and Community Engagement. “We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus during this special event for the community to gather, celebrate, and give to those in need.”

Brentwood Academy is partnering with Nashville Rescue Mission as well as K-LOVE/AIR-1 Radio. Attendees are encouraged to bring new undergarments such as large sized t-shirts, underwear, and socks to donate to the Nashville Rescue Mission. More suggested items, as well as other details about the event, can be found at CHRISTMASINBRENTWOOD.NET.