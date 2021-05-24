Today’s Top Stories: May 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 24, 2021.

FirstBank Amphitheater

1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform

Today FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.

downtown nashville photo by visit music city
photo: Visit Music City

2Nashville Listed as One of the Best Places to Start a Business

In its latest study, WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in 100 U.S. cities and released its list of the best large cities to start a business. Read more.

3Two New Pies are Here…But Only for a Limited Time

 Papa C Pies has two new innovative and creative pies for you to fall in love with… but only for a few weeks! Read More.

Assembly Food Hall
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photo of the Day: May 24, 2021

Today’s photo is of Steamboys, newly opened at Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read More.

First Bank
photo from First Bank

5Thompson’s Station Amphitheater to Open This Year

Live Nation and Graystone Quarry unveiled that FirstBank will be the first name-in-title sponsor of the new boutique amphitheater nearing completion located in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, Tenn. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

