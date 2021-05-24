Today’s Top Stories: May 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for May 24, 2021.
1FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform
Today FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Read More.
2Nashville Listed as One of the Best Places to Start a Business
In its latest study, WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in 100 U.S. cities and released its list of the best large cities to start a business. Read more.
3Two New Pies are Here…But Only for a Limited Time
Papa C Pies has two new innovative and creative pies for you to fall in love with… but only for a few weeks! Read More.
4Photo of the Day: May 24, 2021
Today’s photo is of Steamboys, newly opened at Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville. Read More.
5Thompson’s Station Amphitheater to Open This Year
Live Nation and Graystone Quarry unveiled that FirstBank will be the first name-in-title sponsor of the new boutique amphitheater nearing completion located in Thompson’s Station at the southern border of Franklin, Tenn. Read More.