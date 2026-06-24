Vehicle Fire Spreads to Home in Spring Hill

Spring Hill Fire Department crews prevented a vehicle fire from causing major damage to a home in the Belshire subdivision early Wednesday morning.

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Just after 4 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire. Because the vehicle was parked within about three feet of a residence, the call was quickly upgraded to a structure fire response.

When crews arrived, they worked to contain the flames and stop the fire from spreading further into the home or threatening other nearby vehicles.

The fire damaged three vehicles, while the residence sustained only minor damage, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.