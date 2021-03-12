Steamboys Opens New Location at Fifth + Broadway

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery serving up authentic bao and dumplings, has opened a new location in downtown Nashville’s newest development, Fifth + Broadway. The restaurant’s location in Assembly Hall provides takeout and dine-in fare alongside well-known Nashville names like Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Slim & Husky’s, Thai Esane, Prince’s Hot Chicken, and The Pharmacy Burger, among others.

Fifth + Broadway is home to the fourth Steamboys’ location, preceded by Germantown, Hermitage and a newly opened location in Nolensville. Steamboys’ Fifth + Broadway location introduces an audience of locals who live and work downtown, as well as Music City tourists, to a range of authentic, mouthwatering Chinese dishes, including:

Bao

Seared Bao

Dumplings

Noodle Soups

Hot Dumpling Bowls

Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings)

Boba Teas

Explore the full Steamboys menu here.

New to Chinese Comfort Food?

Steamboys invites you to try something new. While the food is best experienced hot and in-person, here’s a quick intro to some of the delicious goodness that is Steamboys! Here’s how they explain their dishes:

Bao (包子)

In Chinese culture, bao are ubiquitous and loved by just about everybody. Often eaten for breakfast, they’re a quick and delicious way to kick off one’s workday.

Dumplings (水饺)

Dumpling can be used as a blanket term for everything from the balls of dough cooked in meat stews to steamed tidbits of little goldfishes folded in featherlike patterns.

Noodle Soups (面条)

In Asian culture, soup noodles are the perfect one-dish meal due to their refreshing broths, delicious seasonings, and whatever you like to add in the way of meat, fish, tofu, or vegetables as toppings.

Visit Steamboys at Fifth + Broadway

For more information about Steamboys, visit https://www.steamboys.com/.