Photo of the Day: May 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Assembly Food Hall
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Steamboys, newly opened at Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville. Steamboys is a Chinese comfort food eatery serving up authentic bao and dumplings

On May 20th, Phase 2 of Assembly Food Hall opened.  Assembly Food Hall is now the largest food hall in the country with 100,000 square feet of dining. The first phase opened in March 2021. A grand opening is planned for June 11-13 for the entire food hall with Diamond Rio performing to kick off the celebration. Inside you will find over 20 eateries, seven bars, three stages, expansive outdoor dining areas with views of the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena.

Learn more here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

