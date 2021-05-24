FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin Announces First Artists to Perform

Today FirstBank Amphitheater announced the upcoming slate of shows for the grand opening season of the brand new open-air venue this summer and fall. Greta Van Fleet will be one of the first artists to perform at the brand new venue in Franklin on August 5th and the Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini will perform for two nights in September.

FirstBank Amphitheater Opening Season Schedule

Aug 5 – Greta Van Fleet^

Aug 27 – Lady A*

Aug 29 – Harry Connick Jr+

Sept 16 & Sept 17 – Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini^

Sept 29 – Santana+

Oct 1 – Nathaniel Rateliff^

^Tickets on sale starting Thursday, May 27th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

*Tickets on sale starting Friday, May 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

+ On sale TBA

“We could not be more excited to open this incredibly special venue in Tennessee this summer,” said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. “This initial lineup of artists performing this year is just the beginning of what fans can expect to see and we can’t wait for artists and fans alike to be able to experience what we’ve been working on.”

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840) is a completely open-air Tennessee venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities, and is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall, it’s dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events.

The boutique amphitheater will host up to 7,500 concert attendees and also includes a spacious 1.5 acre plaza area for gathering, dining, and merchandise. The facility will also feature unique event lighting and large screen image amplification.

FirstBank Amphitheater is leading the way in sustainability with a plastic free concession environment including infinitely recyclable aluminum water and beverage containers, and compostable packaging. Fans can also expect an elevated, chef driven Southern menu that can be previewed on the venue website soon.

The brand new Tennessee venue is also bringing more jobs to the community starting this August for the inaugural season. Nashville’s newest outdoor entertainment venue will be hosting a job fair June 24 & 25 and hiring for positions including Box Office, Ushers, Guest Services, Operations, Security, Food & Beverage Service and more. Additional job descriptions and details will come soon. Those interested can also send their resume to [email protected].

Fans can purchase season memberships that redefine the VIP experience including one-of-a-kind elevated cliffside suites, private boxes and premium club seats – all with exclusive access to the VIP Club overlooking the Moonshine Cove and Falls, VIP parking, personal concierge service and so much more. Create the ultimate concert experience for your company, family and friends. For more information visit www.livenationpremiumtickets.com or contact Dana Smaha at [email protected]

In celebration of the opening season, FirstBank launched VIP sweepstakes today. Music fans can enter for a chance to win VIP season tickets to the opening season of FirstBank Amphitheater. One grand prize winner will receive a FirstBank Amphitheater Season Pass which entitles the pass holder plus one guest access to reserved tickets to every Live Nation produced a concert at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN in 2021! Find the full sweepstakes details and enter for a chance to win at https://www. firstbankamphitheater.com/ vipsweeps. (NO PURCH REQD. AL, GA, KY & TN residents, 18+. Ends 11:59 PM CT 7/18/21. Void where prohibited. Sponsor is FirstBank.)

For more information about FirstBank Amphitheater, please visit FirstBankAmphitheater.com,